When the spring rains create temporary flooded pools in the agricultural fields, pastures and on the low well-saturated land of restored prairies here in Northern Illinois, the migratory shorebirds large and small will show up tired and hungry.
A variety of shorebird species are working their way across Illinois this time of year. These birds must feed and rest and sometimes wait for the right weather conditions, as they instinctively know when to continue the push north.
The mudflat-like edges surrounding the flooded slow draining areas in the fields are the perfect habitat where these birds can find the tiny worms, mollusks and insects that are important to rebuild their depleted energy. Building up fat reserves and resting is key to the survival for both medium- and long-distance migrants as they pass through on their challenging springtime journey, moving to their northern summer nesting areas.
Many of the shorebirds travel great distances to reach their nesting areas on the high Arctic tundra. Pectoral sandpipers spend the winter on the wetlands and agricultural areas of South America, but they nest many thousands of miles north on the sometimes cold springtime Arctic tundra.
Here in Illinois, we see many flocks, some quite large, of the pectoral sandpipers, using the flooded fields to rest and feed as they work their way north. The sandpipers stay together in and around the flooded wet spots feeding, preening and occasionally taking to the air when a bird of prey comes too close.
Flying in a tight pattern, the birds circle back and forth until all is clear, and then quickly return to the same wet spot to continue their feeding. The much larger greater yellowlegs has longer legs than the pectoral sandpiper and are often in deeper water searching for prey.
The greater yellowlegs migrates a shorter distance than the pectoral. They spend the winter on the Atlantic coast, the Gulf coast, Florida, Mexico and Central and South America. They nest across Canada just south of Arctic Circle and on the coastal areas of southwestern Alaska.
Those are just two species that are fairly easy to identify during the northern movement. There are many others to watch for in these short-lived shallow pools that temporarily linger in the fields. Some of these shorebirds are quite small, others are in their impressive breeding plumage, sometimes there are rare species, but one thing is for sure, they all are in need of food and rest as they still have many miles ahead.
