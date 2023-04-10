bloodroot

This is sanguinaria canadensis, or bloodroot.

 Trevor Edmonson

Spring has sprung up on us with a fast pace this past week. Warm days and thunderstorms have stirred life in the soil and the canopy, and I am here for it.

Gone are the frigid and silent sunrises, instead we are greeted with warmer rays and a chorus of birds and frogs. Nature has taken its winter slumber and is now awake … let’s embrace it and get outside.

This past week, while hiking at the archery range at the Kankakee River State Park, I was greeted for the first time several butterflies, Red admirals to be exact, flying with intent then landing in the sunny leaf litter. I made significant efforts to draw nearer to them, but my loud feet are rusty at this task.

Reach Trevor Edmonson at

trevoredmonson@gmail.com.

