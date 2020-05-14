On April 22, SpaceX successfully deployed 60 more satellites of the growing Starlink constellation of satellites. Starlinkis SpaceX’s array of satellites (which will according to plans ultimately number in the thousands) to provide and sell global Internet access.
The satellites have triggered a storm of outrage among the astronomical community, who are worried about their effect on research observatories, as well on the night sky itself. The bright satellites are visible even in the most remote, pristinely dark skies, and the effect will worsen as more satellites are launched.
As I saw a few nights after the launch, the newly deployed satellites create an impressive display even from the bright skies of Kankakee.
I had received an email alert from my friend, Art Maurer, formerly of the Trackman Planetarium at Joliet Junior College, that the train of satellites from the latest launch would be passing overhead. After confirming the info at heavens-above.com (more on which below), my family and I set out for Cobb Park. The satellites were supposed to pass in a chain from the northwest to the southwest, so the benches beside the river offered an ideal, unobstructed view of the western sky toward Shapiro Developmental Center.
The night was clear. There was a gorgeous crescent moon in the west, its shadowed side lit softly with earthshine, alongside brilliant Venus. Orion was just disappearing beneath the western horizon, with Sirius twinkling furiously beside. I wasn’t sure what to expect. As I explained to my kids, on any given night, under dark skies, you can usually spot several satellites.
They don’t blink like airplanes; rather, they shine with reflected sunlight. Because of this, they are only visible after sunset or before sunrise, when their altitude allows them to catch the light from the sun like the peaks of mountains that remain in sunlight for a time even after the valley below is in shadow. I had read that because of both their lower altitude and their construction and orientation, the Starlink satellites were brighter than most satellites.
Still, I expected us to see a line of dim lights passing across the sky. I was surprised how dramatic was the effect actually was. I spotted them first: A rising line of lights, nearly vertical, off to the northwest over the river.
As they got closer, they spread out to form a bright line, like Christmas lights or a string of pearls, reaching well over midway across the sky. By this time, a group of fishermen on the river also had spotted them and began shouting. If you didn’t know what they were, it would have been a surprising sight.
As it was, even with the knowledge that they were newly launched satellites falling around the Earth in orbit, the effect was surreal. There was no missing or mistaking them. Unlike most satellites, these were as bright as the brightest stars. As they moved south, each satellite in the train faded out at a point high in the sky, showing where they moved into the Earth’s shadow and lost the sun’s light.
As this satellite train continues to swing around the Earth, it won’t remain quite as visible. The satellites will gain altitude, spreading out and fading in brightness. But for the next several passes, they should still be visible, and with two more launches tentatively scheduled for May, there will be more of these rising trains of satellites visible in the sky, for better or worse.
How can you know when these satellites will pass overhead? The best source for predicting satellite flyovers is heavens-above.com, though it’s a bit complicated to use. (A simpler site appears to be james.darpinian.com/satellites/?special=starlink, but I can’t vouch for its accuracy.) For a full listing of bright satellites,head to heavens-above.com and click on “Daily predictions for brighter satellites.” Click on the coordinates for location in the upper right of the website and use the map to set your location.
Then, you can adjust the menu for the date and minimum brightness of the satellites you want to see (for use in town, I would set this for 3.0, which will only show you the very easiest-to-spot satellites). Chose whether you’ll be looking for satellites in the evening (after sunset) or morning (before sunrise).
This will generate a list of any bright satellites passing that night, including Starlink satellites. The list will give information on the time each satellite rises, reaches its highest point, and sets (given in military time but set for your local time zone). It will also show the direction in which the satellite will appear and disappear and the maximum height it will reach in the sky. (For reference, 45 degrees is halfway from the horizon to a point directly overhead, so anything greater than this will beeasiest to see.)
Seeing these satellites pass overhead is definitely an experience, and I imagine the sense of wonder I felt was similar to what many felt when they saw Sputnik, the world’s first satellite, passing through the sky. And with that wonder likewise for those viewers may have come a sense of anxiety, as it did for me.
What will our skies look like if they fill with thousands of these satellites? Will a dark and peaceful night sky ever be the same, and is this a resource that should be protected in the same way we protect our forests and our river now?
