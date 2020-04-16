Before the snow this week I was out hiking at Limestone Park. It was cold and windy, but the wooded path helped to shelter some of that and provide me with the outdoor nourishment I needed.
While I was out, I was scanning the leaf litter for new signs of life. I found spring beauties in bloom along the path edges and willows in flower in the wet spots. The big surprise for me was on the wooded edge where I ran into several clumps of blooming sand phlox (phlox bifida).
I expected to see the plants sprouting up but given the colder weather I didn’t expect at all to see the white flowers dotting the sandy hillside. A real treat.
This plant is typical of open, sandy savannas. Some people call it cleft phlox as a common name due to v-shaped notches in the petals like lobes that you can see here in my picture.
I hope in the next few days to get out and look for blooming marsh marigolds and any other spring blooms that may be coming online indifferent preserves.
Happy hiking.
