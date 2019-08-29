As we are coming to the end of August, one can not help but notice the changes that are happening as another autumn nears and summer contemplates its well earned rest.
The changes that have been a bit subtle now are upon us. The angle of the sunlight brings an inspiring warm tone to the landscape. The gentle breezes swirling through the forest canopy rustle and rattle the matured leaves allowing us to hear those uplifting whispers of the mighty Cottonwood. We have come to that time of the year where there is a bounty in the northern hemisphere for the avian migrants and those birds that are here year-round.
Recently fledged birds, along with the adults, are fattening up for the migration, checking every leaf, stem and branch for insects and worms. Little blue-gray gnatcatchers, warbling vireos and chickadees are persistently looking over and under every leaf while they cling tightly to the stems as they feed.
Thistle and other seeds, berries and nectar are available for the birds that are coming south from the higher latitudes, as well as the birds that have nested here in Northeastern Illinois. Prothonotary warblers stand out with their bright yellow feathers and olive-gray toned back and wings while gobbling up caterpillars — with amazing success — as they pluck them off those woody plants at the waters edge.
Goldfinches are on the beautiful purple blooming thistle plants along roadways and on the prairies searching for the high fat and protein rich thistle seeds. Adults and this years’ young hummingbirds stake out and fearlessly defend, from a good perch, their abundant food source, a large thick patch of orange jewelweed surrounded by other nectar giving plants.
Some of these travelers will be around for a while, feeding and fattening-up and growing strong for either a long or short migration. As the weeks go by though, and those abundant food sources in our area start to wane, the north wind bringing cooler temperatures, many birds will leave our area in a final push and continue south where they will spend the winter in a warmer climate.
