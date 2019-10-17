By Daily Journal staff report
Pheasants Forever Chapter 179 will host its annual fundraising banquet on Oct. 24 at Exline Sportsmans Club at 4800 E. Exline Club Road east of Kankakee.
The banquet raises funds for the club to support local programs like No Child Left Indoors, and also a seeding program that plants native grasses to promote the population of pheasants. All the funds raised stay in Kankakee County.
The night will begin with boasting and toasting at 6 p.m. Dinner will be served at 7, followed by auction drawings and raffles at 8.
For further information, contact club president Bob Anderson at 815-735-5036.
