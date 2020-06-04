The warmest day of the year was this week. I am seeing a lot of butterflies, moths and dragonflies out on my hikes. It is a rewarding time to get outside right now.
This week, I wanted to highlight a common skipper butterfly that you are likely to encounter no matter where you are. The peck’s skipper, pictured here feeding on a prairie phlox bloom, is found all over the Midwest and beyond.
The caterpillar utilizes a variety of grasses as a host but the native rice cut grass, which is found in wet meadows, is documented. You can find this skipper on woodland edges and old fields or even your garden.
They are not too picky about where they get nectar. I found this one in an open savanna setting. Some skippers are hard to identify but the peck’s skipper is fairly easy with its double row of yellowish rectangles on the underside of the hind wing. They usually perch showing these bars.
For ID of skipper butterflies, I pick up my “Butterflies of Indiana” field guide as it includes all the skippers that I am likely to encounter on either side of the state line. “The Butterflies of Illinois” is my favorite field guide, but it does not include skippers, which is its biggest flaw.
There are dozens of skipper species for you to discover if you have not yet. Get out there.
