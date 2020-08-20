New this year for me has been garden moth trapping. Sheet lighting at night is my preferred method of insect monitoring but sometimes that isn’t convenient for my sleep schedule.
In order to capture more diversity this year I have employed the trap pictured here. This trap doesn’t kill the insects, but instead houses them overnight until I check it in the morning.
Essentially it is a box with a funnel at the top. Above the funnel is a small low wattage blacklight that is powered by a 12-volt battery.
This one also has a light sensor on it that doesn’t turn on the bulb until very close to dark. The egg cartons on the outside also exist on the inside of the box. The moths and other insects will be attracted to the light and either fall into the funnel or hang out outside.
The egg cartons are filled with pockets and ridges which offer lots of dark hiding places for them to hunker down. These types of traps and other variations are very popular in the United Kingdom and are a main tool in their moth monitoring scheme.
Using this trap allows me a couple advantages. The light sensor means I can place it early in the day and the battery allows me to place it in very remote locations which thus expands my potential to monitor new habitats.
Since I check it in the morning, I can get a full night’s sleep and my family is not wondering why I am sitting alone in the woods somewhere. MothsCount.org has more information on different trap types. I plan on making a DIY version this winter that should be cheap and easily replicated.
