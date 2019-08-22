USDA accepting bids for cutting, bailing hay at Midewin
The U.S. Department of Agricultre’s Forest Service is soliciting bidders interested in cutting, baling and removing hay.
Bid packets will be received by the prairie supervisor, either in person or by mail, at 30239 S. State Route 53, Wilmington, Illinois, 60481 until 2 p.m. Aug. 26. The bids will be opened at 2 p.m. on Aug. 26 at the prairie supervisor’s office.
Additional specifics are available online at fs.usda.gov/main/midewin/passes-permits.
For more information, contact Jeff Martina at 815-423-6370 or by email at Jeffrey.Martina@usda.gov.
