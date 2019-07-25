Forest Preserve District of Will County hosting programs
The Forest Preserve District of Will County is hosting some programs in August.
Forest Preserve Police host National Night Out on Aug. 6: The Forest Preserve District of Will County Police Department is hosting a National Night Out event in partnership with Crete, Monee and Peotone police departments.
The event will take place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at Monee Reservoir. The lineup includes free Try It! fishing and paddling programs, a live DJ, a bounce house, popcorn, free kid IDs and Mae’s barbecue and Life’s a Slice food vendors. For all of the details, visit bit.ly/willcountynightout.
Summer Nature Photography Hike: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Aug. 10 at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township. Enjoy a hike with a naturalist and take photos along the way. Free; ages 16 and older. Register by Aug. 8 at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 708-946-2216.
Prairie Ramble at Kankakee Sands: 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Kankakee Sands Preserve in Custer Township. Enjoy a morning stroll through the beautiful savanna. Discover some of the plants, birds and bugs that make “the sands” their home. Register by at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-722-9470.
Reptiles of the Dunes: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Braidwood Dunes and Savanna Nature Preserve. Explore the home of the six-lined racerunner, learn about cool reptiles and understand why they have chosen this nature preserve as their home. The free program is for ages 5 or older. Register by Tuesday at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-722-9470.
Follow a Bee!: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Aug. 1 at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channonhon. Discover pollinators that help our prairie by participating in activities and tracking busy bees. The free program is for families with children ages 6 or older. Register by Monday at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-722-9470
Rock Run bench replacement underway
Ten new benches will be installed this summer in the Rock Run Preserve corridor in Joliet, as part of a bench improvement and replacement program instituted in 2016.
All of the benches will be compliant with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.
Commemorative plaques on existing benches will be reinstalled on new benches.
To learn more about this project, visit bit.ly/rockrunbenches.
