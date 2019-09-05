IDNR hunting, trapping permits
Hunters and trappers can apply for a 2019-20 Illinois bobcat hunting and trapping permit online through Sept. 30 through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Applicants must submit a $5 nonrefundable fee.
A total of 1,000 permits will be allocated during a lottery and mailed to successful applicants. Successful applicants for the 2019-20 season will not be able to receive a permit the next year to allow unsuccessful applicants a better chance to get a permit.
Season dates are Nov. 10 through Feb. 15, 2020. Bobcat hunting is closed during firearm deer season in counties open to firearm deer hunting. Bobcat research projects in central and southern Illinois are ongoing.
IDNR asks that successful permit holders submit the lower jaw from harvested bobcats for this research. Details will be included with the permits. IDNR appreciates the cooperation from hunters and trappers in efforts to learn more about bobcat populations in Illinois. To apply for a bobcat permit, visit il.wildlifelicense.com/start.php.
Resident archery deer permits: Resident combination and antlerless-only archery deer permits are available over-the-counter from DNR Direct license and permit vendors. Find a vendor link at dnr.illinois.gov/LPR/Pages/LicensePermitVendors.aspx
Nonresident archery deer permits: Illinois Non-Resident Archery Deer combination permits are available over-the-counter from DNR Direct license and permit vendors. The Illinois Archery Deer Season is Oct. 1 through Jan. 19, 2020 (except closed during firearm deer season in counties open to firearm deer hunting).
Youth deer permits: Resident and nonresident Illinois Youth Firearm Deer permits are available over-the-counter from DNR Direct license and permit vendors. The Youth Deer Hunt is Columbus Day weekend, Oct. 12-14.
Firearm deer permits: Over-the-counter sales of remaining 2019 Illinois Firearm Deer Permits will begin Oct. 15. Permits will be sold until quotas are exhausted or until the close of the season, whichever occurs first. Individual hunters can purchase one or more permits beginning Oct. 15, subject to availability.
Public duck and goose hunting area permits: Hunters can apply online for the Illinois 2019 Public Duck and Goose Hunting Area Permit program. The second lottery application period deadline is Sept. 14 for those unsuccessful resident applicants from the first lottery, residents who didn’t apply in the first lottery, and nonresidents.
The third lottery application period (open to everyone) will be Sept. 15-28. For information, visit dnr.illinois.gov.
Camping reservations: Make campsite and shelter reservations for many IDNR sites online through the Reserve America website at reserveamerica.com using a credit card.
Don’t miss the bike camping adventure
The Forest Preserve District of Will County is offering a 50-mile roundtrip bike camping adventure, spending two nights camping and return Sunday. The Off-Leash: I&M Canal Trail Bike Ride and Overnighter will be held from 6 p.m. Sept. 13, through 1 p.m. Sept. 15.
The trip includes camping Friday night at Hickory Creek Preserve — Cleveland Road Access in Mokena, biking 25 miles Saturday, mostly along the Old Plank Road Trail and I&M Canal Trail, to McKinley Woods in Channahon. The group will camp along the Des Plaines River on Saturday night.
They will bike 25 miles back to Hickory Creek Preserve on Sunday morning. Saturday breakfast-dinner and Sunday breakfast are included for campers. (Participants can choose to opt out of the Friday night camp and begin the ride Saturday morning at 10 a.m.; check-in between 8 to 10 a.m.
The program is offered in partnership with GoodSpeed Cycles. The cost is $85 per person and the all-ages program is free for children 11 and younger. For more details and to register, visit offleashovernighters.com/i-m-canal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!