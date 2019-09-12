Hike, paddle and clean up litter highlight Forest Preserve programs
The Forest Preserve District of Will County is offering a variety of programs year-round. Here are some of the upcoming offerings:
Woodland and River Bird Hike
8 to 10 a.m. Sept. 21
McKinley Woods — Frederick’s Grove
Learn from a naturalist and other like-minded birders as you take a 1 to 2 mile bird hike through an oak-hickory forest near the Des Plaines River.
Meet at Frederick’s Grove Shelter. Free; ages 18 or older.
Register by Sept. 19 at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-722-9470.
Pond Bugs
1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 21
Plum Creek Nature Center
Join a hike to Snapper Pond to find out what type of insects live there and learn about insect lifecycles. This program is being held in conjunction with the What’s Bugging Belva? exhibit. Free; all ages.
Register by Sept. 19 at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 708-946-2216.
Morning Bird Hike
8 to 10 a.m. Sept. 21
Plum Creek Nature Center
Find out which birds are coming through the preserves by attending this naturalist-led hike of up to 2 miles. Bring binoculars; a limited supply will be available for loan. Free; ages 18 or older.
Canoe & Clean Up
Noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 21
Monee Reservoir
Help clean up the shoreline, roast some hot dogs, and then head out on the water in canoes to see who can scoop up the most trash in their nets. Ice cream will be available for all of the winners.
Equipment is provided. Prior paddling experience is recommended. Ages 7 or older; $20 per person. Register by Sept. 19 at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 708-534-8499.
Summer Send-Off Paddle
4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 21
Monee Reservoir
Close the summer out on the water in a kayak or canoe.This is a recreational, non-instructional program.
All equipment is provided. Prior paddling experience is strongly recommended. Ages 7 or older; $20 per person. Register by Sept. 19 at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 708-534-8499.
River Shoreline Cleanup
9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 22
Four Rivers Environmental Education Center
Celebrate World Rivers Day by collecting small and large debris accumulated at the water’s edge. Dress for the weather and for getting dirty. Wear waterproof footwear.
For ages 14 or older. Register by Sept. 19, at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-722-9470.
