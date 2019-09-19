Annual River Cleanup is this Saturday
The 37th annual Kankakee and Iroquois River Clean Up will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. It’s orgnaized by the Northern Illinois Anglers Association.
Volunteers can report to any one of the following registration stations:
- Momence Island Park (Food & Beverages)
- Shamrock Golf Course (Beverages Only)
- Aroma Park Boat Launch (Food & Beverages)
- Beckman Park Boat Launchr
- Bird Park Boat Launch (Food & Beverages)
- Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club Boat Launch (Food & Beverages)
- Kankakee River State Park Large Pavilion Near Concession Stand (Food & Beverages)
For more information call and leave contact message: Brenda Nowak, chairperson at 815-953-6134, 1buzybee@sbcglobal.net; or Reed’s Canoe Trips at 815-932-2663.
Living With Wildlife program to be held
Living With Wildlife workshop will be presented by Holly Froning, master gardener coordinator for University of Illinois Extension, Kankakee County, at 10 a.m. Oct. 2 at the Shannon Bayou, 3301 Waldron Rd., Aroma Park.
Froning will give suggestions on how to critter proof your home, lawn and garden.
Mandatory preregistration is required by Sept. 25 by calling the University of Illinois Extension Office at 815-933-8337. There is no fee for the event. Space is limited to 20 attendees for this presentation.
This is co-sponsored by Kankakee River Valley Forest Preserve District and University of Illinois Extension, Kankakee County
— Daily Journal staff report
