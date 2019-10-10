Forest Preserve offering hiking, campfire and photography programs
The Forest Preserve District of Will County is offering a variety of programs year-round. Here are some of the upcoming offerings:
Channhon — Fall Family Campfire, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 24, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Hear tall tales and sing songs by firelight. Participants will be guided through the darkness while listening to mysterious nocturnal sounds. Free; all ages. Register by Oct. 22 at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-722-9470.
Romeioville — Fur, Feathers and Ferns: Bear Badge, 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Oct. 26, Isle a la Cache Museum. Participants will go on a hike, learn about endangered species and search for animals and plants. This program fulfills the requirements for the Bear Scouts Fur, Feathers and Ferns Badge. Ages 8-9; groups only. Group rates: $25 nonprofits; $50 for-profits. Register by Oct. 24; call 815-886-1467.
Crete Township — Fall Nature Photography Hike, 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 26, Plum Creek Nature Center. Take a 1-mile hike with a naturalist and take photos along the way. This program is recommended for any camera — smartphones through digital SLRs — and will focus on technique and composition, not on camera operation. Free; ages 16 or older. Register by Oct. 24 at ReconnectWithNature.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!