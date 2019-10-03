IDNR’s youth waterfowl hunting seasons
A number of Illinois state parks, fish and wildlife areas, conservation areas and recreation areas will be open to youth waterfowl hunting during the 2019 Youth Waterfowl Hunting Seasons, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced this past week.
Federal sites that fall under the IDNR waterfowl administrative rule that will be open for the youth hunts also are listed.
At most sites, regulations that apply during the regular waterfowl hunting season apply during the Youth Hunt (hunters should check for site-specific regulations, including changes in legal shooting hours). During the Youth Hunt, the bag limits are the same as during regular seasons.
As part of the Youth Hunt, hunters age 17 or younger can hunt ducks, geese, coots and mergansers as long as they are accompanied by an adult at least 18 years of age. The accompanying adult cannot hunt these species but can participate in other open seasons.
Youth hunters must have a hunting license, youth hunting license or apprentice hunting license. The youth hunter or his or her accompanying adult must have a valid FOID card.
The supervising adult does not need to have a hunting license if they are not hunting other species. Youth hunters age 15 or younger are not required to have state or federal duck stamps, however, youth hunters age 16 and older must have federal duck stamps even if they are using an Illinois Youth License.
Hunters are not required to have an Illinois duck stamp unless they are age 18 or older. Although Illinois youth hunting licenses are available for hunters up to age 18, federal waterfowl hunting regulations do not allow hunters older than age 17 to participate in youth hunts.
All waterfowl hunters, including those participating in the Youth Hunt, are required to register with the Harvest Information Program. In order to register with HIP, hunters will need to have their hunting license number available.
Hunters should register for HIP at the license vendor when they buy their hunting license or by calling 1-888-6PERMIT (1-888-673-7648) or online through the IDNR website at dnr.illinois.gov.
