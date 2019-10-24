Rescued pelican released at McKinley Woods
An American white pelican found underweight and riddled with lice in Cook County a few weeks ago has a new, temporary, home in a Will County forest preserve.
Shortly after 2 p.m. on Oct. 18, a crew from the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County’s Willowbrook Wildlife Center joined Forest Preserve District of Will County staff to release the now healthy bird into McKinley Woods — Kerry Sheridan Grove in Channahon.
A large plastic crate was carried to the water’s edge. The door was opened and the pelican stepped gingerly onto the muddy ground.
The bird walked slowly to the water and floated quietly for several minutes, shaking its wings as it became acclimated to the water.
To view a video of the pelican release, visit www.bit.ly/pelicanrelease.
“This is why we do what we do,” said Rose Augustine, a wildlife specialist at Willowbrook, which nursed the pelican back to good health. “Our hope is to always get animals treated and get them released back into the wild where they came from.”
A rescuer found the pelican on Oct. 4 and brought it to Willowbrook, which helps thousands of injured creatures each year.
“It was found on a beach in Evanston down and out and not moving away from people, and so that is usually an indication a wild animal should be picked up and intervention is necessary,” Augustine said.
In addition to being underweight, the bird also had a laceration on its wing that was surgically repaired.
“We fattened it up and gave it lots of food and ... some space for exercise,” Augustine said. “We monitored the wound that we did find and treated it with antibiotics to minimize any chances of infection. When the wound was healed, our vet removed his stitches and gave him a clean bill of health so he could be released.”
Forest Preserve offers Bison Crawl activities
The Forest Preserve District of Will County has scheduled prairie hikes and a bison chip throwing contest on Nov. 2, to celebrate National Bison Day.
The free, all-ages activities are part of a local Bison Crawl the Forest Preserve is co-hosting with U.S. Forest Service’s Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie, which is home to a bison herd.
The programs also are part of a statewide effort to honor America’s national mammal and to raise awareness of the historical significance of bison and their importance to prairies.
The Forest Preserve’s Bison Crawl activities will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sugar Creek Administration Center, 17540 W. Laraway Road, Joliet. Representatives from Ruhter Bison Farm will be on site with bison furs and skulls to talk about this magnificent animal, including bison ecology and agriculture.
Prairie hikes will be offered through the restored prairies at Sugar Creek Preserve and participants will learn how bison were an integral part of the prairie ecosystem.
The hikes are scheduled for 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. and they will be about 30 to 40 minutes long.
And back by popular demand, the bison chip throwing contest will be offered to all ages willing to test their throwing skills. The winner will receive a real bison skull donated by Ruhter Bison Farm.
Midewin, which is located in the Wilmington-Elwood area, also will be offering Bison Crawl hikes and programs.
For a full listing of National Bison Day activities in the region and elsewhere in Illinois, visit Midewin’s News & Events site at fs.usda.gov/news/midewin/news-events.
For more information on Forest Preserve District of Will County programs, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.
