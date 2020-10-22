Daily Journal staff report
WILMINGTON —There will be several ways to celebrate bison, which are America’s national mammal, on Nov. 7, which is National Bison Day.
The annual area Bison Crawl will expand this year to include a virtual visit to Ulm, Mont., to what is thought to be the largest known buffalo jump in North America — First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park.
The United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service’s Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie will host a virtual Cross-Country Bison Expedition from 11 a.m. to noon on Nov. 7.
Travel along and learn on this interpretive virtual interstate bison excursion.
In Montana, the tour also will visit the Forest Service’s Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center in Great Falls to hear about legendary explorers Capt. Meriwether Lewis and Lt. William Clark and their ties to bison.
In Illinois, the tour visits Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie. Learn how bison are helping to restore land where the Joliet Army Ammunition Plant once operated.
It will remotely track staff with the Forest Preserve District of Will County as they check in by mobile devices while looking for the bison herd along Route 66.
To register for the virtual Cross-Country Bison Expedition email SM.FS.Midewin_RSVP@usda.gov or call 815-423-6370.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!