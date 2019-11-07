Illinois Department of Natural Resouces recently made the following announcements:
Remaining firearm deer permits. A limited number of Illinois firearm and muzzleloader deer permits are available over-the-counter from Illinois DNR Direct license and permit vendors through Dec. 8, or until quotas are exhausted. Find a vendor at dnr.illinois.gov/LPR/Pages/LicensePermitVendors.aspx
CWD sampling: Deer hunters statewide are encouraged to allow samples to be taken for chronic wasting disease testing from adult deer they harvest.
Check the IDNR website at this link for locations that are serving as CWD sampling stations, taking samples from entire deer or deer heads through the end of Illinois’ 2019-2020 deer seasons in January: dnr.illinois.gov/programs/CWD/Documents/CWDSamplingLocations.pdf
Archery deer and fall turkey permits: Illinois Archery Deer and Illinois Archery Fall Turkey seasons are open through Jan. 19, 2020. Permits are available OTC at DNR Direct license and permit vendors. Find a vendor at dnr.illinois.gov/LPR/Pages/LicensePermitVendors.aspx
Fall shotgun turkey harvest: Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary statewide total of 301 wild turkeys during the 2019 Fall Shotgun Turkey Season. The season dates were Oct. 19-27.
The 2019 total compares with the statewide fall shotgun turkey harvest of 320 in 2018. Fall gun hunting for turkey was open in 56 of Illinois’ 102 counties. The top counties for harvest this year were Jefferson (24), Williamson (24), Marion (20), Knox (18), and Jo Daviess (15).
Forest Preserve programs include sandhill crane excursion
The Forest Preserve District of Will County offers a wide variety of programs. Here are some of the upcoming offerings:
Little Explorers: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 13 and Dec. 11, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Monthly themes are: November, beavers; December, how animals get ready for winter. Activities include a story, games, dancing, art, a hike, other outdoor activities and more. The free program is for ages 3-5, but younger children are welcome.
Green Tech Here and Now: 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 15 and Dec. 14. Tour Four Rivers Environmental Education Center and learn about the many green elements that went into the building’s design and construction. Then learn about some of the options and resources currently available to consumers. Free; ages 16 and older.
Register two days in advance for each event at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-722-9470.
Recycled Holiday Craft Workshop: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 16, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Make treasures from trash and celebrate the 11th year of this upcycled crafts program by using scraps that have been piling up. No experience is necessary. All materials are provided. Free; ages 16 or older. Register by Nov. 12, at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-722-9470.
The Sandhill Crane Experience, 1 to 7 p.m. Nov. 16, Plum Creek Nature Center. Sandhill cranes are one of the most primitive birds alive today. With a wingspan of 5 to 7 feet, this bird cuts a striking image while soaring high in the sky.
Participants will travel by chartered bus to Jasper Pulaski Fish and Wildlife Area near Medaryville, Ind., where the cranes have historically gone to feed and rest during their annual fall migration. Ages 18 or older; $20 per person. Register by Friday at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 708-946-2216.
