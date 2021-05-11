The Kankakee Valley Audubon Society spring field trips
The next Kankakee Valley Audubon Society spring field trip is at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Davis Creek. There should see a variety of species including orioles and some migratory birds including warblers to see. Meet in the Davis Creek parking area.
May 22: 8:30 a.m. Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie. The plan to bird on the east side of Iillinois Route 53, walking the Iron Bridge trail. Meet at the Midewin headquarters on Route 53 north of Wilmington.
May 29: 8:30 a.m. Aubertin’s. Meet at the Aubertin farm south of Aroma Park.
June 5, 8:30 a.m. Aroma Land & Water Preserve. This is a beautiful area with a variety of habitats. The trail is an easy walk to the Kankakee River and back. Meet in the parking area on Hieland Road, 1.4 miles south of Iillinois Route 17.
June 12: 8:30 a.m. Kolar Savanna. This black oak savanna in northeast Iroquois County is a unique area.There's the possibility of seeing some interesting species including blue grosbeak. Meet at the Burger King-Circle K in Momence (on Illinois Route 1 & 17 just south of the Kankakee River).
In the event that the weather is questionable on the day of the field trip a decision will be made by 7 a.m.
Call a KVAS officer any time after 7 a.m. Officers are: David Atkinson, president (daveannatk@att.net 815-932-6457); Roberta Slaby, secretary-treasurer (robertaslaby@gmail.com 815-791-5955); John Baxter, field trip chairman (Xxjb7z@aol.com 815-937-5059).
KAS is an affiliate of the Illinois Audubon Society.