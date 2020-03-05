Volunteer work days at Kankakee Sands
Volunteers are needed for transplanting at The Nature Conservancy’s Kankakee Sands Greenhouse in Morocco, Ind.
It will be held from 9 a.m. to noon March 14 at the Kankakee Sands Nursery, 1492 W. County Road 250N, Morocco.
There will be a transplanting of native plant seedlings in the warm greenhouse. The seedling will be planted onto conservancy-owned properties later this year. We will work with a variety of species, but most will likely be a colorful assortment of sedges and rushes in shades of green.
The work is easy, and the workday is appropriate for all ages and abilities. Meet at the nursery. For more information and to RSVP, contact Alyssa Nyberg 219-866-1706 or by email at anyberg@tnc.org.

Fairy shrimp hike with friends
A fairy shrimp hike with friends will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. March 14 at the Sands at Holley Savanna in Newton County, Ind., 3250 E. 100 South Road, Mount Ayr, Ind.Tiny (less than an inch) fairy shrimp swim, belly up, through their watery world and live for only two to three weeks. Join Gus Nyberg for a walk for all ages at Holley Savanna, a preserve owned and managed by NICHES Land Trust. Bring your water-boots or waders to enter the pools to search for fairy shrimp and other aquatic invertebrates or stick to the trails surrounding the pools.
The property is adjacent to North Star Cemetery. For more information, contact Gus at nyberggus@gmail.com at 765-427-4345.
