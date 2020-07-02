Sen. Joyce seeks nominations for Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame
PARK FOREST — State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, is encouraging residents to nominate an Illinoisan who has shown unwavering commitment to conservation efforts in Illinois for the Illinois Conservation Foundation’s 2020 Outdoor Hall of Fame.
“As an outdoorsman and outdoors enthusiast, I can’t stress enough how vital conservationists are for protecting our natural spaces,” Joyce said. “I encourage people to nominate someone who has worked tirelessly to improve and enhance public spaces for generations to come.”
Since 2002, the ICF has recognized people who have records of commendable service and commitments to improving conservation efforts and outdoor recreation opportunities in Illinois.
Past inductees have led efforts to preserve and enhance fish and wildlife habitat, to protect and restore Illinois’ lakes and rivers, participated on the national and international stages in conservation advocacy, and provided resources for thousands of youth and adults to enjoy fishing, hunting, conservation and safety education.
Nominations must be submitted by July 8 on the official Hall of Fame Nomination form, which is available at a link on the ICF website: /ilconservation.org/Who-We-Are/Outdoor-Hall-of-Fame
For more information, contact the ICF at 217-785-2003 or visit ilconservation.org.
Spotted lanternfly could be the next invasive species
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is asking the public to be on the lookout for spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect with the potential to seriously affect Michigan’s agriculture and natural resources.
This insect could damage or kill more than 70 varieties of crops and plants, including grapes, apples, hops and hardwood trees. To date, spotted lanternfly has not been detected in Michigan. First found in the United States in 2014 in southeastern Pennsylvania, lanternfly has been spreading rapidly across the nation. Infestations have been confirmed in Delaware, Virginia, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia.
Spotted lanternfly egg masses
Spotted lanternfly could negatively impact our grape industry, said Robert Miller, invasive species prevention and response specialist for MDARD. But it also has the potential to damage stone fruits, apples and other crops in Michigans fruit belt as well as important timber species statewide.
Spotted lanternfly egg masses resemble old chewing gum, with a gray, waxy, putty-like coating. Hatched eggs appear as brownish, seed-like deposits. Spotted lanternfly nymphs are wingless, beetle-like and black with white spots, developing red patches as they mature. Adults are roughly 1-inch long. Their folded wings are gray to brown with black spots. Open wings reveal a yellow and black abdomen and bright red hind wings with black spots transitioning to black and white bands at the edge.
