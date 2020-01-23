Forest Preserve offers winter programs
The Forest Preserve District of Will County schedules a number of programs. Here are some of the upcoming offerings:
Channahon — February Frost Scavenger Hunt, Feb. 1-29, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Drop in and explore new and interactive exhibits. Then take a fun, frosty walk outside in search of winter sights and sounds. Free; all ages.
Leap into Sustainability, 9 to 11 a.m. on three Saturdays at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center: Feb. 1, An Introduction; Feb. 15, Sustainable Ideas to Sustainable Actions; and Feb. 29, Sustainability for the Soul.
This series will present opportunities for lifestyle changes big and small and teach participants the small steps they can take to make sustainability part of their lives and how to stay energized for future challenges. Free; ages 18 or older. Register by the Thursday before each session at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-722-9470.
Crete Township — Souper Chili Hike to the Bridge, 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 1, Plum Creek Nature Center. Take a long hike to the big bridge and then cozy up to a campfire. Bring your favorite mug to eat from and your favorite can of soup (non-cream) and/or chili. Two pots will be on the fire, one for chili and one for soup. Add your contribution to the community pot so it can simmer while the group is hiking. (Dietary restrictions cannot be guaranteed.)
Snowshoe rentals will be available for the hike if it snows. Free; ages 10 or older. Register at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 708-946-2216.
IDNR accepting applications for grant programs
SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced recently applications are being accepted for grants through the Recreational Trails Program, Off-Highway Vehicle Program and Illinois Bicycle Path Grant Program.
The deadline to apply for the RTP or OHVP is March 2. The deadline of the Illinois Bicycle Path Grant Program is March 16.
The Notice of Funding Opportunity for these grant programs can be found online illinois.gov/sites/GATA/Grants/SitePages/CSFA.aspx. Consult the IDNR website at dnr.illinois.gov/AEG/Pages/IllinoisTrailsGrantPrograms.aspx.
For more information, call the IDNR Grants main line at 217-782-7481.
