Spring wild turkey applications are available
Hunters should plan ahead for spring by applying for the second lottery for 2020 Illinois Spring Wild Turkey season permits.
The application deadline for the second lottery is Jan. 13.
For more information, visit dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Pages/TurkeyHunting.aspx.
Late-winter, CWD deer seasons conclude Jan. 17-19
The Illinois Late-Winter Antlerless-only and Special CWD deer hunting seasons conclude Jan. 17-19.
There will be 20 counties open for the final segment of the late-winter season and 15 counties open for the final weekend of the Special CWD season.
Hunters should check the IDNR website to make sure the county they intend to hunt is open for the late-winter or Special CWD season: bit.ly/2Qghl9v.
INPC meeting set for Jan. 22
The Illinois Nature Preserves Commission will meet at 10 a.m. Jan. 22 at the IDNR headquarters, One Natural Resources Way, Springfield. The meeting is open to the public.
For more information, call 217-785-8686.
Illinois Biodiversity Field Trip Grants available
Teachers in Illinois can apply now for the annual Illinois Biodiversity Field Trip Grant program.
Funding for the program is donated by the Independence Tube Corporation in Bedford Park, the Daniel F. and Ada L. Rice Foundation in Skokie, the D. F. and M. T. Grohne Family Foundation in Wilmington and the Illinois Conservation Foundation.
Application details for these nature field trip grants are online at bit.ly/35enXt8; the application deadline is Jan. 31.
It’s never too early for camping reservations
It is not too early to make reservations for campsites and shelters for many Illinois state parks and other IDNR sites for 2020.
Reservations can be made online through the Reserve America website at reserveamerica.com.
Ice fishing safety noted
Ice fishing can be great fun, but safety should be taken seriously. Review important ice fishing safety information at ifishillinois.org/programs/ice.php.
Chicago Boat, RV & Sail Show runs through Sunday
The 90th annual Progressive Insurance Chicago Boat, RV & Sail Show, one of the Midwest’s largest indoor boat show, opened Wednesday at McCormick Place, 2301 S. Lake Shore Drive in Chicago, and will run through Sunday.
Showcasing more than 700 boats, 100 RVs, sailing and boating educational opportunities, plus the latest in technology and outdoor accessories, the show will introduce a new Discover Boating Experience hub and a special $5 ticket price after 5 p.m. today only.
The show is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. today and Friday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday; and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
