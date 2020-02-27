Forest Preserve, Illinois Extension offering tree pruning program
If thinking about pruning your tree frightens or confuses you, the Kankakee River Valley Forest Preserve District and the University of Illinois Extension are offering a free tree pruning program.
The program on the basics of fruit tree pruning will be held at 10 a.m. March 5 at Shannon Bayou, 3301 Waldron Road, Aroma Park.
Afterward, a hands-on pruning demonstration will be held down the road at Riggs Grove.
There is no fee for this workshop, however, preregistration is required by Friday.
To register, contact Holly Froning, University of Illinois Extension, Kankakee County at 815-933-8337.
Dress for the weather. If it is snowing, the workshop will be canceled.
Owl walk to be held next week
Birding expert John Baxter will lead an owl walk from 6:30 to 8 p.m. March 6 at the Aroma Land and Water Preserve, 1578 S. Hieland Road, St. Anne.
It will be a short walk through the park to listen for owls and learn more about their habits.
There is no fee for this walk, however, preregistration is required by March 1.
Register online at web.extension.illinois.edu/registration/?RegistrationID=21745 or call University of Illinois Extension Kankakee County at 815-933-8337.
Wear appropriate clothing for the weather. Walkers can bring a lantern, but it is not needed. Walkers will stay on the trails. No strollers are permitted. This walk will not be held in the rain.
This walk is co-sponsored by Kankakee River Valley Forest Preserve District and University of Illinois Extension, Kankakee County.
16th annual Kankakee Beekeeping Workshop
The 16th annual Kankakee Beekeeping Workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 7 at Kankakee Community College, 100 College Drive, Kankakee.
It will be a six-hour beekeeping workshop. Master beekeepers and others who have extensive beekeeping experience will lead workshops. During the workshop, the following will be covered:
• The importance of honeybees and relevant beekeeping topics such as beekeeping equipment, hive placement, life inside the hive, pest and disease management, honey harvesting and preparing to spring into spring.
• View a few demonstrations — inspecting the hive, extracting honey, equipment.
The workshop will end with an Q&A session
Cost is $25 per person and $40 per couple, which includes lunch and handouts.
Visit web.extension.illinois.edu/registration/default.cfm?RegistrationID=21841 to register by March 4, or stop in at the Extension office at 1650 Commerce Drive, Bourbonnais.
For more information, call 815-933-8337 or email James Theuri at jtheu50@illinois.edu.
University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment.
The University of Illinois Extension offers practical, research-based programs that help people improve their lives and address critical community issues involving youth, families, economics, health and natural resources.
