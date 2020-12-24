Exelon generation’s fishing for a cure raises $41,000
BRACEVILLE — Braidwood Station’s Fishing for a Cure charity bass fishing tournament was canceled earlier this year because of COVID-19, but that didn’t stop employees at the Exelon Generation nuclear plant from giving generously to a local charity.
Employees at the power plant held virtual fundraising events and raised $41,000 for Special Connections of Grundy County, a charity that serves special needs individuals throughout Northern Illinois.
“We are overwhelmed at the generosity of Exelon, the employees at the plant and those who run the fishing tournament,” said Kelly Thompson, executive director of Special Connections. “I cannot express how grateful we are for this donation. It’s more money than our charity raises in a year, probably two years.”
Two years ago, Special Connections suffered a “huge loss” according to Thompson when the charity’s bus was destroyed in a car accident. The bus frequently transported Special Connections clients to Special Olympics competitions and other events across Illinois.
Thompson said in recent years, volunteers have carpooled with multiple vehicles traveling to events, but that Special Connections clients have missed traveling together.
Considering this year’s Exelon donation, Special Connections decided to use donations from Exelon’s Fishing for a Cure to purchase a wheelchair-accessible bus for the charity.
Fishing for a Cure, Braidwood Station’s signature charitable event, has now raised nearly $670,000 since it began in 2002.
Braidwood Generating Station is one of six Illinois nuclear plants owned and operated by Exelon Generation producing carbon-free, reliable electricity for more than 11 million homes and business in the state.
Chi-Cal Rivers Fund awards $1.6M to improve waterways, habitats and green space
CHICAGO — Chi-Cal Rivers Fund partners recently announced seven projects selected to receive $1.6 million in grant funding to improve and enhance waterways in the Chicago-Calumet region.
These investments will enhance fish and wildlife habitat, reduce storm water runoff and improve access to and use of natural areas and green space for communities.
The grants will generate $1.9 million in matching contributions, for a total conservation impact of $3.5 million.
Administered by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, the fund is supported in 2020 with contributions from ArcelorMittal, BNSF Railway, Crown Family Philanthropies, the Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation, The Joyce Foundation, the Walder Foundation, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Forest Service.
The awards announced today mark the fund’s seventh annual slate of grants, bringing its total cumulative impact to $32 million.
“The Chi-Cal Rivers Fund continues to demonstrate the vital role of public-private partnerships and their unique ability to create lasting benefits for wildlife habitat and for communities at a regional scale,” said Jeff Trandahl, executive director and CEO of NFWF. “The projects awarded today will continue to build on our previous restoration efforts in the Calumet region and will add new resilient green infrastructure and additional green space to benefit local communities.”
The seven grants announced will: restore wetland habitat to benefit migratory birds and marsh-nesting birds such as least bittern and pied-billed grebe; install green storm water infrastructure that reduces runoff and creates community green spaces to enhance resident’s quality of life; and continue to improve habitat in Chicago and Northwest Indiana through tree planting and invasive species control.
Collectively, the funded projects will: Restore and enhance 70 acres of wetland and upland habitat; plant more than 500 trees for habitat and increased storm water capacity; add more than 2.89 million gallons of storm water storage and create 2.7 acres of neighborhood green space.
Chi-Cal Rivers Fund 2020 grant recipients include The Nature Conservancy, to install green storm water infrastructure to help establish StormStore — a regional stormwater credit trading market — to incentivize storm water trading and encourage storm water infrastructure in locations where it would provide the greatest impact for communities in Cook County.
