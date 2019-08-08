Forest Preserve District of Will County hosting programs
The Forest Preserve District of Will County is hosting some programs in August, including:
Morning Prairie Ramble for Adults, 8-9:30 a.m. Aug. 23, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center at 25055 S. Walnut Lane in Channahon. Learn about the flowers in bloom and the ways all life is connected in the prairie during this 1-2 mile hike. Free; ages 18 or older. Register by Aug. 21 at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-722-9470.
Hikin’ With Your Hound, 6-7:30 p.m. Aug. 23, Forked Creek Preserve – Ballou Road access at 20563 W. Ballou Road in Wilmington. Enjoy a 1-2 mile evening walk with an interpretive naturalist and your pup as you explore the landscape. Spend the last half-hour letting your dogs play in the dog park during a special, no-permit-required session. Park in the dog park parking lot. Free; all ages. Register by Aug. 22 at ReconnectWithNature.org or call 815-722-9470.
Breakfast with the Hummingbirds, 10 a.m.-noon, Aug. 24, Plum Creek Nature Center at 27064 Dutton Roadd, Beecher. Experience hummingbirds as they zip back and forth sipping from feeders and flowers in the nature center’s bird and butterfly garden. Find out how you can attract hummingbirds to your yard. Coffee and pastries will be provided. Free; all ages.
