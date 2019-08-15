IDNR accepting permit applications
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources recently announced the following sale of permits:
Firearm deer permits: Permit applications will be accepted until Friday for the third lottery drawing for 2019 Illinois firearm and muzzleloader deer permits. For details, check the IDNR website at //bit.ly/2cZXA2W.
Resident archery deer permits: Resident combination and antlerless-only archery deer permits are now available over-the-counter from DNR Direct license and permit vendors. Find a vendor link at //bit.ly/1bttajS.
Non-resident archery deer permits: Illinois non-resident archery deer combination permits are now available over-the-counter from DNR Direct license and permit vendors. The Illinois Archery Deer Season is Oct. 1 through Jan. 19, 2020.
Fall Wild Turkey Shotgun Season: Hunters may apply through Aug. 19 for the second lottery for 2019 Illinois Fall Wild Turkey Shotgun Season permits. Season dates are Oct. 19-27. For more information: https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Pages/TurkeyHunting.aspx
IDNR Special Wildlife Grants Applications: The IDNR is accepting grant applications from qualifying entities interested in developing projects to enhance wildlife habitat through the Illinois Habitat Fund and the State Pheasant Fund. Applications for grants through the Illinois Habitat Fund must be submitted by Aug. 19; applications for grants through the State Pheasant Fund must be submitted by Aug. 23. Any prospective Special Wildlife Funds grant applicants can email Susan.Duke@Illinois.gov or call 217-785-4416 for more information and grant application assistance.
