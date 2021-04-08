Foundation funds 13 projects to increase pollinator habitat, boost conservation efforts
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation announced Monday $1.7 million in grants to conserve monarch butterflies and other insect pollinators in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
The grants will generate $3.3 million in matching contributions for a total conservation impact of $5 million. The grants were awarded through the Monarch Butterfly and Pollinators Conservation Fund, a partnership between NFWF and Bayer Crop Science, Shell Oil Company, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
“Monarch butterflies and pollinators make essential contributions to natural ecosystems, agriculture and the economy,” said Jeff Trandahl, executive director and CEO of NFWF. “The grants announced today will advance collaborations with public and private land managers to restore and improve habitat for pollinators and other wildlife.”
The projects supported by the 13 grants will increase the quality and quantity of pollinator habitat for monarch butterflies, rusty patched bumble bees and other native pollinators. The projects will also enhance outreach and organizational coordination.
Collectively, the funded projects will: Restore and enhance more than 32,000 acres of pollinator habitat; collect more than 200 pounds of milkweed seed; propagate more than 19,000 milkweed seedlings; host more than 160 workshops and meetings that advance pollinator conservation.
Kankakee Valley Audubon Society announces field trips
The Kankakee Valley Audubon Society will begin its spring field trips on April 17.
The first stop is at the Kankakee River State Park at 8:30 a.m. Members should meet in the parking area by the suspension bridge.
The second field trip is at 8:30 a.m. at Perry Farm Park. The walk will go through the prairie and wooded areas to the river. Meet in the parking lot by the Exploration Station.
Other upcoming walks are:
May 1: 8:30 a.m. at Limestone Park — Proceed west from Kankakee on Illinois Route 17 to 5000W (Limestone) Road. Go north for one mile to 1000N Road. Turn left (west) and go 0.7 mile to the park. Meet in the parking lot near the tennis courts.
May 8: State Count Day — The KVAS is responsible for the bird count in Kankakee County. It will be observing in several areas. An email will be sent to get things organized in April or call a KVAS officer if interested in participating.
In the event that the weather is questionable on the day of the field trip a decision will be made by 7 a.m.
Call a KVAS officer any time after 7 a.m. Officers are: David Atkinson, president (daveannatk@att.net 815-932-6457); Roberta Slaby, secretary-treasurer (robertaslaby@gmail.com 815-791-5955); John Baxter, field trip chairman (Xxjb7z@aol.com 815-937-5059).
KAS is an affiliate of the Illinois Audubon Society. Annual dues are $10.