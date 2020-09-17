4 more tagged fish
caught at derby
Four tagged fish were caught in the final days of the 37th annual Kankakee River Fishing Derby, which concluded this past weekend.
Three were for $500 merchandise and services from the sponsor and one for $500 cash from the sponsor. Details and Big Board placements for all categories can be found at kankakeefishingderby.com.
The Grand Champion Fish was the 34-pound, 15-ounce flathead catfish caught by Paul Smith, of Kankakee.
River Clean Up
is this Saturday
The 38th annual Kankakee and Iroquois River Clean Up is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at six registration spots across the area.
The event is organized by the Northern Illinois Anglers Association.
Registration stations are at Momence Island Park, Shamrock Golf Course, Aroma Park Boat Launch, Bird Park Boat Launch, Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club Boat Launch and the Kankakee River State Park at the large pavilion near the concession stand.
All volunteers will be presented with free commemorative patches.
For more information, call and leave contact message with chairperson Brenda Nowak at 815-953-6134 or email 1buzybeez@sbcglobal.net or with Reed’s Canoe Trips at 815-932-2663.
