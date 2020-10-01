lllinois Fall Trout Season opens Oct. 17
SPRINGFIELD — The 2020 Illinois Fall Trout Fishing Season opens Oct. 17 at more than 50 ponds, lakes and streams throughout the state.
An early opportunity at select trout sites, the fall catch-and-release fishing season opens Oct. 3, and no trout may be kept during the catch and release fishing period, but anglers can keep trout after the opening of the regular season beginning Oct. 17.
The Illinois catchable trout program is funded by those who use the program through the sale of Inland Trout Stamps and the Illinois Fish Management Fund.
No trout may be taken from any of the stocked sites from Oct. 1 until the fall trout season opens Oct. 17. Anyone attempting to take (harvest) trout before the legal harvest season opening will be issued citations.
All anglers, including those who intend to release fish caught before Oct. 17, must have a valid fishing license and an Inland Trout Stamp, unless they are younger than 16, blind or disabled or are an Illinois resident on leave from active duty in the Armed Forces.
The daily catch limit for each angler is five trout.
Illinois fishing licenses and Inland Trout Stamps are available at DNR Direct license and permit locations, including many bait shops, sporting goods stores and other retail outlets.
Check the IDNR website at illinois.gov/dnr/LPR/Pages/LicensePermitVendors.aspx.
Fishing licenses and trout stamps also can be purchased by using a credit card through DNR Direct online at www2.illinois.gov/dnr.
Anglers are reminded to check the opening time of their favorite trout fishing location prior to the season.
For more information about all site regulations, anglers should contact individual sites that will be stocked with catchable-size trout.
Participants in Fall Trout Fishing Season are reminded to follow current public health directives, including maintaining social distancing guidelines, carrying a mask in case social distancing cannot be maintained and hand sanitizer containing at least 60 percent alcohol.
The Forest Preserves of Cook County has not made a final decision on opening for trout season, due to conditions related to COVID-19.
Check the FPCC website at fpdcc.com for updates closer to Oct. 17. The locations that will be open for Fall Trout Fishing Season include:
• Kankakee County: Rock Creek, Kankakee River State Park*;Bird Park Quarry, Kankakee*
• Will County: Lake Strini, Romeoville; Van Horn Woods, Plainfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!