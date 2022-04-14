Windy with sunshine. High 53F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
Tonight
Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low around 40F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/
THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds gusting greater than 50 mph expected. A
few gusts near 60 mph possible mid to late afternoon.
* WHERE...Portions of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...From 10 AM CDT /11 AM EDT/ this morning to 7 PM CDT /8
PM EDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will likely blow around unsecured
objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages
may result. Travel could be hazardous for high profile vehicles,
especially on north-south oriented roadways.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Kankakee Valley Audubon Society holding first walk of season
The Kankakee Valley Audubon Society’s first birding walk is at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Kankakee River State Park. Meet in the parking area by the suspension bridge.
The 2022 State Spring Bird Count is scheduled for Saturday, May 7. KVAS is responsible for the count in Kankakee County.
Any KVAS member who would like to participate should email David Atkinson at daveannatk@att.net.
Let Atkinson know what area of the county you would like to cover or just join a group in your area. Atkinson will coordinate groups so that they cover as many areas as possible without overlapping coverage. You can also participate by simply observing in your yard.