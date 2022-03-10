Daily Journal staff report
MOROCCO, Ind. — The renovation plan for J.C. Murphy Lake was discussed in a town-meeting type of forum on March 1 in Morocco, Ind., hosted by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
The 1.5-million acre lake at Willow Slough Fish & Wildlife Area in Newton County, Ind., will be drained, starting the week of March 21. The plans include fish salvage in April, trash and lakebed cleanup in May and June. In July, heavy equipment will be brought in to the site.
Fish habitats will be created via man-made cribs and catfish boxes, as well as cleaning out invasive plant species.
The lake will be dry from May of this year until September 2023.
The lake will not return to full water level until 2024, when it will be reopened for boat fishing and other recreational activities.
A large portion of J. C. Murphy Lake, constructed in 1951, is shallow, less than 3 feet in depth and is a wetland-type habitat.
Due to the wetland component, the lake will always require renovations to mimic the wet-dry cycles found in nature that provide optimum habitat for fish and wildlife species.
Past renovations traditionally occurred about every 12 years. The last renovation was 19 years ago in 2003.
Since the last renovation, the habitat at the lake has declined.
Habitat deteriorates naturally with stable water levels, but two years of extreme weather-rainfall (2014-15) accelerated the decline.
There are approximately 20 rare or endangered animal species on the property.
Throughout the renovation, volunteers will be needed on multiple projects, including fish salvage, lakebed cleanup and fish structure construction.
To get on the notification list to help, email Gus Nyberg at gnyberg@dnr.IN.gov.