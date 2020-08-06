Xline Sportsmans Club and Xline Shotgun Club’s Chip and Crack youth trapshooting team won 13 trophies at the Illinois Central Zone trapshoot held at Peoria Skeet & Trap range on July 25-26.
Trophies were age group Junior (youth 16 through 18); Sub junior (15 and younger). Any trophies that are Class or Out of Zone, the kids beat all of the adults and youth in that class.
Saturday’s 200 singles targets
Morgan Baine: Out of Zone Champion with 196 out of the 200; Jordan Illum, C Class champion (Average 88 to 91 per 100); Ethan Damler, D Class champion (Average under 88); Junior, Cole Haynes champion; Sub junior, Mason Duran champion; Sub junior, Zane Duran runner-up.
Personal best scores were shot by Wyatt Baine, Owen Bramer, Delaney Platt and Matt Antczak.
Sunday the doubles, handicap, and high overall (total targets broke out of the 400 shot at) events were shot:
Doubles: Junior, Cole Haynes champion; Sub junior, Mason Duran champion; Sub junior, Zane Duran runner-up
Handicap: Out of Zone, Cole Haynes Champion (Cole’s 96 out of 100 was also the highest handicap score shot); Sub junior, Zane Duran champion; Sub junior, Mason Duran runner-up;
High Overall on the 400 targets: Out of Zone, Cole Haynes champion (376 out of 400); Sub junior, Mason Duran champion (312 out of 400).
