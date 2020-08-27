3 Illinoisans named to state’s Outdoor Hall of Fame
CHICAGO (AP) — Three more people are being inducted into the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame for boosting conservation efforts and outdoor recreation opportunities, according to the Illinois Conservation Foundation.
The individuals — Mike Conlin, of Auburn; Jim Smith, of Morris; and Bob Wilkins, of Shorewood — will be honored at a Chicago gala in April 2021.
The trio has “helped set the pace on conservation leadership for years,” said Colleen Callahan, chair of the foundation’s board and director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
Conlin retired from the Illinois Department of Conservation and IDNR in 2009 after nearly 40 years. Working as fisheries division chief, he’s credited with initiating an expansion of the state fish hatcheries.
Smith and Wilkins are avid sportsman and volunteer IDNR instructors.
They’re credited with sponsoring events, including fishing derbies and waterfowl education seminars.
The Outdoor Hall of Fame has recognized Illinois residents for their contributions to preservation and support of the outdoors since 2002.
Lifeguard shortage prompts Dunes State Park to ban swimming
CHESTERTON, Ind. (AP) — A lifeguard shortage has prompted Indiana Dunes State Park to ban beachgoers from swimming and wading in Lake Michigan at the lakeside park until September.
Park officials announced the ban Friday, but stressed that the beach will remain open for walking and other activities on the shore during regular park hours, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.
The park is located about 57 miles northeast of Kankakee and is a popular summer recreational destination for the region.
Officials said the park’s main and west parking lots will remain open and its Beach Trail boardwalk will continue to give beach access for those staying at the camp sites.
But on busy days when the parking lots are full, cars will only be admitted as other cars leave, in an effort to reduce beach congestion for better social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Walleye circuit gearing up for the 3rd tournament of the season
SPRINGFIELD, Mo — The National Walleye Tour Presented by Bass Pro Shops & Cabela’s will host its next event Sept. 10-11 at Lake Sakakawea in Garrison, N.D.
The tournament circuit features a pro-am style format and guarantees over 100 percent payback.
The Garrison event will take place at Fort Stevenson State Park.
Registration-check-in will take place online with procedures being emailed to anglers with their online confirmation.
Anglers will launch at 7 a.m. Thursday and Friday mornings from the Garrison Bay Boat Ramp with the weigh-in set for 3 p.m. at Fort Stevenson State Park. Spectators will not be allowed at this event.
Anglers that fish all three regular-season events, in addition to the top points leaders, will qualify for the three-day, entry-fee championship.
The National Walleye Tour includes television and media coverage, allowing a national audience to watch the action unfold from each event throughout the season.
Airing on multiple national and regional networks, the NWT will be seen on the Pursuit Channel, CBS Sports Network, NBC SportsNet Chicago, Wild TV Canada, and the World Fishing Network.
