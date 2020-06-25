National Walleye Tour releases updated schedule
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After a delayed start due to concerns for COVID-19, the National Walleye Tour Presented by Bass Pro Shops & Cabela’s recently released the updated schedule for the 2020 season. Before each regular-season event and the championship, the NWT will detail new protective procedures beforehand to help protect anglers and tournament personnel.
The NWT will open on Green Bay at Oconto, Wis., July 23-24, before moving on to Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., on Aug. 13-14. The NWT will head to Garrison, N.D., to wrap up the regular season on Sept. 10-11. The championship is set for Oct. 14-16 on Lake Erie at Huron, Ohio.
Registration for the regular-season events opened Monday. Anglers who are participating in any of the numerous contingency prize programs are encouraged to submit all pertinent information at registration to remain eligible for any potential bonus money.
All NWT events will deliver over 100 percent payback, a Ranger 1880, plus cash, is guaranteed for first place at each event — a minimum total value of $61,000. First place also offers potential boat and motor upgrades. Anglers that fish all three regular-season events, in addition to the top points leaders, will qualify for the three-day, entry-fee championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!