A light and steady snow floated out of the chilled gray January sky onto the open waters along the Illinois-Indiana border. Hundreds of greater white-fronted geese and a small number of tundra and trumpeter swans here for at least part of the winter were resting and feeding.

The flooded, unfrozen fields of corn stubble at the Willow Slough Fishing & Wildlife Area in Newton County in Indiana offer a perfect resting area for these wintering waterfowl waiting for spring. A family of trumpeter swans, two adults, and three first winter birds feeding nearby were beautiful subjects on such a dream-like morning.

Enhanced by the sounds from the large flocks of greater white-fronted and Canada geese, the scene couldn’t have been any better. The lighting was near perfect, and the snowfall provided an unusual photo opportunity for these large elegant birds. Having a six-foot wingspan and a weight of up to 26 pounds, the trumpeters are North America’s biggest waterfowl and are twice as heavy as our other native swan, the tundra swan.

Recommended for you