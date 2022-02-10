One of the overwhelming jobs for any kind of restoration is brush management. Our forests and grasslands are quickly being overgrown, invaded and degraded without good stewardship resources.
It is overwhelming, at times, as a person can only do so much in a season with loppers or a well sharpened chainsaw. Personally, my team and I manage about 8,000 acres, and every unit has some brush that needs to be reduced or removed ... and likely always will to some extent as invasive species seem to never quite go away for good.
Big projects require big tools, and we have a forestry mower to help tackle some of our brush problems. A Diamond Mower attaches to our skid steer and can take down the vast majority of shrubs and trees we want to thin out from inside a heated cab and with just a few motions of a joystick. Magical.
In my picture, you can see the giant disc and hardened steel teeth that are bolted on to it. The disc is very heavy and, once at full speed, it generates a lot of momentum. That force combined with the sharp teeth edges shreds and mulches any woody material it comes in contact with.
We can sharpen and replace the teeth over time as they start to wear. The idea is that the woody debris stays under the machine or is shot out in front of it. However, our skid steer does have a robust safety door, and no one is allowed close to the machine when operating.
This machine can clear an area in a few hours that would take a team of people weeks to do by hand. It has been a lot of fun learning how to use it productively and safely.
Tools like this speed up the restoration and stewardship of the acres we are working on. The clock is ticking for many of our natural areas … as the longer they are degraded, the harder and more costly it is to recover their conservation value.