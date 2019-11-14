Cold weather is here, and your cozy reading corner is becoming more and more attractive. You might also be wondering what to buy that nature lover in your life for Christmas.
Here are a few books I am looking forward to diving into this winter season:
‘The Last Butterflies’ By Nick Haddad
This book chronicles six different butterfly species who are near extinction and the unique challenges each one has to bring them back from the brink. Last week, I was lucky enough to hear Haddad give a talk in Chicago, and his experiences are fascinating.
Haddad has been researching and saving butterflies for several decades all over the world. As a nature enthusiast, this book will give you new perspectives on conservation and the many unseen factors in what keeps a species afloat.
‘The Field Herping Guide’ By Mike Pingleton & Joshua Holbrook
This is the ultimate how-to guide to finding and appreciating reptiles and amphibians. I wish this book was available when I was younger, as it took me years to learn a fraction of what is shared here.
You will learn about the basics of herpetology citizen science, field finding techniques, accepted ethics, a history of field herping and photography. You will find lots of pictures throughout, valuable tips based on personal experience and some of their favorite herping destinations across the country. If you have a snake, turtle, frog or salamander lover in your life, this is the book for them.
‘Our Wild Calling’ By Richard Louv
Just released in early November, I have high expectations for this book, as Louv previously wrote a foundational book in my library “Last Child in The Woods.” In this new book, Louv tries to tackle our connections between wild animals and humans.
Our societal ties to nature are deeply connected with successful conservation but also our personal mental health and even development of our spiritual lives. This book will be deep and thoughtful but also backed up my Louv’s scientific research. This will be my book of choice on those coldest of days when I need to be lost in thought.
As you are reading about these three books, the 2019 Outdoor Book Awards are being announced. Every year, I pick a couple of books to read from the award winners and nomination pool. Some of my favorite books of recent years came from these selections and because of that, I look forward to the announcement date.
I encourage you to look through the descriptions of this year’s winners and peruse the long lists of previous category winners. You can find the winners at noba-web.org.
