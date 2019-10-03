Thankfully for those of us who work outdoors, the 90-degree weather looks to have come to an end this week. With the quick 30-degree downturn into fall weather, I have been seeing a lot of snakes along the roads recently.
In order to function, reptiles and amphibians need to warm up their bodies each morning just like I sip my coffee immediately after rolling out of bed. When snakes are cold, they are slow and vulnerable.
Black asphalt and open roads tend to warm up faster in the morning than the dewy vegetation. As I drive to and from work this time of year, my eyes are constantly scanning the road horizon for stretched out snakes to investigate.
During the summer, the snakes don’t have this dramatic warm up period as the air temperature tends to stay high all through the night allowing them to start their mornings more energetically right off the bat. So, as an amateur herpetologist who can’t pass up looking at a basking snake, I love this time of year.
One snake that has become a lot more visible recently is the fox snake, a snake of the prairie and open spaces that occurs all over Northern Illinois. The individual pictured here is a juvenile fox snake that probably hatched this summer.
One interesting behavior about fox snakes that confuses people is that they vibrate their tail when threatened. However, it is just a mimicry trick as fox snakes do not actually have a rattle and are not venomous.
Next week with highs in the 60s, I hope to see many more snakes in my morning travels.
Let me know if you find anything interesting on your path.
