We have had some cold mornings followed by windy days lately. Fall is here for all to enjoy, unless you’re a butterfly, then you’re just hanging on hour to hour trying to soak up the sun and find those last few nectar sources.
Even with the weather, I have seen five species of butterflies this week. A few monarchs (who need to head south), several beat-up common buckeyes, a painted lady, a silver spotted skipper and dozens of the exotic cabbage whites.
The cabbage white butterfly is an introduced butterfly from Europe and Africa that came to Illinois in the late 1800s.
When I encountered them this week, they were staying out of the wind by flying low to the ground and not straying too far from the smooth blue aster blooms.
The cabbage white is common all through the growing season, but I find it interesting that this introduced species has seemingly adapted to become the most common late season butterfly as well.
In the vein of other exotic species, it seems to have found a niche that native species have been struggling to exploit.
I will continue to look for late season butterflies into early November.
Let me know if you see any on your hikes this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!