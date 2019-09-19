On Sunday th the toughest runners from around the area were at limestone park for the Limestone Rocks Ultra 8 and 4 hour races. The idea is to run as many 1.65-mile loops in your given time period to decide the winners. Only completed laps count.
This year’s race was different in many respects from last years race. For starters last year there were only 3- and 6-hour race options, but in 2019 the runners demanded a bigger challenge so 4 and 8 hour options were added instead.
Last year it was more than 90 degrees with no wind. This year runners were met with off-and-on rain at the beginning of the race, a soggy course from predawn thunderstorms, and a chilly breeze that made me thankful for my hoodie in the morning.
The course itself was pretty much the same, but many of the runners were new this year.
I helped set up the aid station in the morning and stayed for the entire race, representing the park district and helping my wife, Colleen, anyway I could as she completed the 4-hour race. It may sound boring to watch people run loops all day, but I felt invested in each one of them as the time ticked away.
This type of run is a mental battleground full of emotional ups and downs and a lot of alone time to conjure up self-doubt. After each lap is completed, each runner diagnoses themselves for pending blisters, chafing and nutritional needs knowing that if they get it wrong the next loop could be miserable.
However, this is race day and this is what these people trained for all summer. The runners are full of smiles and get lots of support from about a dozen or so people waiting for them at the aid station area.
Provided to the runners are fruits, candies, sandwiches, Gatorade, water, soda,and the knowledge that everyone is pulling for them.
Top male and female finishers for the 8-hour race were:
Kevin Dockemeyer — 31 loops for 51.15 miles; Rene Parks — 23 loops for 37.95 miles.
I must also mention Josh Rogowski and Robb Colognesi who ran 46.2 and 42.9 miles respectively as well. Amazing.
Top male and female finishers for the 4-hour race were:
Scott Fabian — 15 loops for 24.75 miles; Colleen Edmonson — 12 loops for 19.80 miles.
A special shout out to Scott Fabian, who finished his last loop with 3 seconds to spare on the clock.
I love seeing people push themselves beyond what is perceived normal to society. These people are not professional athletes. They are your friends and neighbors who have day jobs and families.
This year 21 people signed up for the races. Next September I hope more people take the dive and experience it for themselves. We will be there to support you. Around the Kankakee area there is no other race like it.
A special thank you to Race Director Dave Bohlke for putting this on once again.
