As I let my dogs into the yard each evening, I find myself searching …searching for anything living in my backyard. High and low I look to see what might be inhabiting a shared space with me.
It was just more than a week ago, my eyes met this clever American green crab spider. Perched on the underside of a fleabane flower, just outside my backdoor, this spider has not moved in several days.
This crab spider is an ambush predator who has the camouflage and small size to blend into the flower structure. These flowers play host to a menu of several different small flies, bees and beetles. The spider waits until their prey is distracted and then ...
This particular specimen is white or creamy, but you also can find green and yellow versions of crab spiders. The camo varies, allowing them to melt away into almost any botanical background. A very scary thought if you are trying to grab a pint at your nectar spot.
I checked this morning after an overnight rainstorm … spider still is there … same flower … waiting for breakfast.
