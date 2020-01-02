Throughout the past week or so, I have had my trail camera pointed at a sandy burrow that popped up about a month ago.
Only a few species are large enough to dig such an impressive living quarters.
Rather than spend all night out in the cold dark myself, I put the trail camera out to solve this mystery while I slept.
The first few days all I saw were raccoons walking by the burrow and the near by trees.
Perhaps, they dug it?
Or perhaps, they were just investigating the new disturbed soil just as I was.
I also caught a small red squirrel at the burrow entrance early one morning.
This small creature could not have dug such a den.
Perhaps, the animal that dug the burrow had disturbed one of the squirrel’s acorn stashes, and it had come to relocate its forest loot.
The next night, an opossum walked by the camera sensor as it was on its night prowl.
No, that wasn’t it either.
It took until the fourth night before I saw the hairy face of the burrow’s creator peeking out of the burrow entrance.
The pointed ears and slender body followed by the large bushy tail left me to wonder no more.
The mystery animal was a red fox.
Right around 7 p.m. for two out of the next three nights, the fox came out of its den and vanished out into the dark forest.
The nocturnal forays were brief, lasting only 45 minutes before my camera picked up the fox dashing back down its hole.
Nature never sleeps, but I am thankful I can wake up and discover some of what I am missing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!