trails

The Hieland Forest Preserve trail has a wonderful network of crisscrossing trails and a variety of surfaces that always offers a new experience each time you go without getting too far from your car.

 Trevor Edmonson

Now that 2023 is here and everyone has a clean slate should they choose to use it. However, the wintertime is a tough time for folks to venture outdoors and start new habits. I have a few tools and tips that may help you get started.

Winter is a great time to explore new trails as most are quiet this time of year and the snow makes for some good nature vibes. Whether you are hiking, walking or running, an app I like to use locally or wherever I maybe visiting is ALLTrails. Using your location it gives you a list of local trails with a description, photos, user reviews, distance, and a general rating for the difficulty.

Having this information before you leave the house allows you to properly prepare for the adventure and seek out what best fits your goals for the hike or run that day. Hieland Forest Preserve trail has been my favorite so far this winter, as it has a wonderful network of crisscrossing trails and a variety of surfaces that always offers me a new experience each time I go without getting too far from my car.

Reach Trevor Edmonson at trevoredmonson@gmail.com.

