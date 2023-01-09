Now that 2023 is here and everyone has a clean slate should they choose to use it. However, the wintertime is a tough time for folks to venture outdoors and start new habits. I have a few tools and tips that may help you get started.
Winter is a great time to explore new trails as most are quiet this time of year and the snow makes for some good nature vibes. Whether you are hiking, walking or running, an app I like to use locally or wherever I maybe visiting is ALLTrails. Using your location it gives you a list of local trails with a description, photos, user reviews, distance, and a general rating for the difficulty.
Having this information before you leave the house allows you to properly prepare for the adventure and seek out what best fits your goals for the hike or run that day. Hieland Forest Preserve trail has been my favorite so far this winter, as it has a wonderful network of crisscrossing trails and a variety of surfaces that always offers me a new experience each time I go without getting too far from my car.
On AllTrails the Hieland Forest Preserve trail is rated as easy and reviewers gave it a 4.5-5. It’s at 6692 Illinois Route 17 East in St. Anne.
A critical strategy that works for me is to surround yourself with folks that influence you to be outside and create those good habits. I recently rejoined the Kankakee River Running Club after several years away. The Facebook group alone is encouraging seeing folks outside daily doing runs and having fun on those chilly days.
If they can do it, so can I. Many group members are also posting their runs and routes on the Strava fitness App which has been fun for me to think about where I might want to run locally next. The group does Wednesday night group runs and sponsors several races throughout the year. The first club race is the Winterfest 5k is coming up on Feb. 5.
Another activity to get you out and moving is birding. In my opinion winter is a perfect time to get started in this for two reasons — one, the trees have no leaves and birds are easier to spot, and two, the diversity of bird species is lower this time of year so it is easier to learn what bird you’re looking at than say spring or fall migration when the number of species you might encounter gets complex.
I participated in the recent Christmas Bird Count for our area and in a given location we were lucky to see 15-25 species during a walk, which is manageable for the beginner. Birding with a group is a lot of fun as well. In our area you could join the Kankakee Valley Audubon Society. Reach out the group’s president David Atkinson, daveannatk@att.net for information on upcoming outings in 2023.
Lastly, to keep my mind churning early in the year, I have registered for the Wild Things Conference on Feb. 25. This gathering of nature enthusiasts throughout the Chicago region is a wonderful way to see dozens of exhibits, talks and just network with folk who care about stewardship and conservation. If you read my column there will be something there for you.
I certainly will be writing a reflection on what I gleaned from it in March. If you want to go, you can visit wildthingscommunity.org to see the program and register.
I hope one or all of these tips help you start the new year off right and push you to spend a little more time outside. See you out there.