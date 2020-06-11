Each next week gets better than the prior for nature lovers as new species are constantly coming online for the season.
The past few days, I have been admiring fields of the deep blue flower of Ohio — spiderwort.
The vibrant yellow of the sand coreopsis also is waiting to be seen.
In my wetlands, the blue flag iris is in full bloom, as well as a chorus of diverse sedge species putting on their unique flowering heads.
Milkweeds are tall and abundant enough that I am checking for monarch caterpillars regularly now.
Speaking of butterflies, tiger swallowtails are flying, and I should be seeing my first regal fritillary of the season any time.
Of course, I can’t go without mentioning the several hundred moth species that are flying right now, waiting to be discovered.
I can hardly keep up with everything.
This week’s picture is a tan jumping spider that has been keeping an eye on me as I go to my backyard garden.
This little fella darts up and down my gutter begging to have its picture taken.
Late last week, I was able to coax it on a small stick and get personal with my camera.
Jumping spiders are so curious and photogenic.
I hope all of you are healthy and staying safe. I know many are struggling for a wide range of reasons.
I hope nature and the outdoors can be an encouraging outlet for you.
Never forget that the diversity of nature is what makes it strong and resilient when faced with adversity.
