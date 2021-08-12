Pictured here is a robust bloom of monarda fistulosa (wild bergamot) with a silver spotted skipper butterfly nectaring.
This is from a small prairie planting I have been working on at the Limestone Park District’s Hawkin’s Park.
It is in its third growing season and has really filled out nicely with diverse blooms and lots of insect activity.
If you are near Hawking’s Park, take a walk around the crushed limestone path, and you will find the prairie planting on the north side of the park.
An amazing bird was sighted over the weekend at Willow Slough Fish and Wildlife Area. A swallow-tailed kite was documented by several birders flying over the oak savannas at the slough. Why is this a significant observation? The swallow-tailed kite is a bird that is generally found along the Gulf of Mexico and into South America.
It is rare event when this bird is seen this far north. The bird stands out from others in the area with its deep forked tail and its white head and chest. Nothing else really like it in our area. An impressive find locally. You can see pictures on eBird and various regional Facebook birding groups.
Also, in Indiana, is some bad news that we should take note of. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources reported recently that the invasive spotted lantern fly was confirmed in Indiana for the first time.
This is a species we knew would come to the Midwest eventually, as it has been spreading rapidly from the East Coast where it was originally introduced. IDNR reported the finding in Switzerland County, Indiana, near the Ohio River.
This species was first reported in Pennsylvania in 2014. The spotted lantern fly likes to use but is not limited to tree of heaven as its host plant (also invasive) but will feed on and damage dozens of other tree and shrub species.
This is one to familiarize yourselves with now and keep an eye out for going forward because it will be here soon.