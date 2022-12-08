book award

“In Search of the Belted Kingfisher,” by Marina Richie, chronicles a deep dive into this bird species that weaves together natural history, culture and a personal fascination.

 Trevor Edmonson

The middle of November has become a favorite and convenient time for me as that’s when the National Outdoor Book Awards are announced. This time on the calendar is perfect for the announcement as we are on the cusp of gift giving for the holidays and the cold, dark nights encourage rest and reading.

I have purchased and highlighted several books from this list over the years here in this column as it always brings forward titles, I’m unaware of and is well curated. In 2022 there were 19 chosen as winners or silver medalists across 10 categories.

The book that caught my attention was Halcyon Journey – “In Search of the Belted Kingfisher” by Marina Richie. Her book chronicles a deep dive into this bird species that weaves together natural history, culture and a personal fascination. Her story takes her across many geographies during this adventure as she uncovers the rich background of the kingfisher.

Recommended for you