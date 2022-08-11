Artemis 1 is the planned uncrewed test flight for NASA‘s Artemis program. This is the program that will return astronauts to the moon. Currently, Artemis 1 is expected to launch from Kennedy Space Center between Aug. 29 and Sept. 5. If all goes according to plan, the Space Launch System will zoom through the atmosphere to achieve orbit in less than nine minutes.

It is the first flight of the agency’s SLS Mega-Rocket and the Orion spacecraft. At 322 feet high, the Mega-Rocket is taller than the Statue of Liberty. It’s smaller than the 363 foot Saturn V rocket that carried the astronauts to the moon during the Apollo program, however, it is 15% more powerful. The new rocket will produce 8.8 million pounds of thrust, enough to keep eight Boeing 747s aloft.

NASA has also published the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope. Webb has shed light on galaxy evolution, black holes and exoplanets. The telescope captures very distant objects, giving us a glimpse into the past some 13 billion years ago. Images from James Webb have revealed a surprise supernova, the farthest star we‘ve ever seen, and the deepest view of the universe that we‘ve ever seen. The most powerful space telescope will continue to unearth questions about the universe, and surely create new ones.

Jeri LaMont is an earth and science lab instructor at Olivet Nazarene University and is the manager of the Strickler Planetarium. She can be contacted at jalamont@olivet.edu.

Recommended for you