Artemis 1 is the planned uncrewed test flight for NASA‘s Artemis program. This is the program that will return astronauts to the moon. Currently, Artemis 1 is expected to launch from Kennedy Space Center between Aug. 29 and Sept. 5. If all goes according to plan, the Space Launch System will zoom through the atmosphere to achieve orbit in less than nine minutes.
It is the first flight of the agency’s SLS Mega-Rocket and the Orion spacecraft. At 322 feet high, the Mega-Rocket is taller than the Statue of Liberty. It’s smaller than the 363 foot Saturn V rocket that carried the astronauts to the moon during the Apollo program, however, it is 15% more powerful. The new rocket will produce 8.8 million pounds of thrust, enough to keep eight Boeing 747s aloft.
NASA has also published the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope. Webb has shed light on galaxy evolution, black holes and exoplanets. The telescope captures very distant objects, giving us a glimpse into the past some 13 billion years ago. Images from James Webb have revealed a surprise supernova, the farthest star we‘ve ever seen, and the deepest view of the universe that we‘ve ever seen. The most powerful space telescope will continue to unearth questions about the universe, and surely create new ones.
Closer to home, the Persied Meteor Shower peaks Aug. 12-13 but will be visible through the end of the month. The Perseids are debris from the Swift-Tuttle Comet, which passes near the Earth once every 133 years. Unfortunately, this year‘s show peaks at the worst possible time, during a full moon. Typically, you can expect to see around 55 meteors per hour during the peak. This year, the moon will wash out all but the brightest meteors, reducing that amount to 10-20 per hour.
If you do go outside on Aug. 11, soak up the summer‘s last supermoon. During a supermoon, the full moon is within 90 percent of its closest approach to the Earth, making it appear larger in the night sky. There were four supermoons this year, with July‘s being the largest. This occurrence is fairly common. There will be two supermoons in 2023 and three supermoons in 2024
This month, Mars, Saturn and Jupiter will be visible in the late evening sky. On Aug. 14, the gas giant Saturn will be in opposition, or closest to the Earth. This is the best time to see Saturn’s stunning rings. Venus continues to rise just before the sun.
Our Milky Way galaxy is collection of billions of stars and we sit about 2/3 of the way out of the center, in one of the galaxy’s spiral arms. If you have any interest in seeing the Milky Way, now is one of the best times to see it. If you gaze above the horizon in the southern sky, you‘ll find a famous asterism, called The Teapot in the constellation Sagittarius. The spout of the teapot points to the heart of the Milky Way. A supermassive black hole, Sagittarius A lies at the center.
If you’d like to learn more about the Artemis mission, the planets, the constellations, or the Milky Way come check out one of our planetarium shows at Strickler Planetarium. We will be hosting a free launch party for the Artemis Launch in addition to our typical programming. Public showtimes are at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and upcoming show dates are Aug. 20, Sept. 3 and Sept. 17.
Tickets are $5 cash at the door. More information can be found on our website at Strickler.olivet.edu.
Jeri LaMont is an earth and science lab instructor at Olivet Nazarene University and is the manager of the Strickler Planetarium. She can be contacted at jalamont@olivet.edu.