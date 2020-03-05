A few miles to the northeast, I could see some strange and ominous dark rolling clouds floating just above a large wooded tract of leafless late-winter pin oak and hickory. Within a short time after observing what appeared to be dark puffs of smoke, I began to notice the odd undulating movements of those faux clouds and quickly realized that it was not smoke at all but flocks of birds flying in a tight formation known as a murmuration.
After a short drive I pulled to the side of the road, exited the car and found I was in the midst of this huge noisy flock of red-winged blackbirds and common grackles. The perched birds looked somewhat like dark sentries filling stems and branches in every tree that continued back to the north for at least a half mile.
The trees that were full of blackbirds connected with a larger woods that ran East and West and also held many perched blackbirds.
Scanning the trees with my binoculars for starlings and cowbirds turned up none. It seems that this huge number of birds were only red-winged blackbirds and common grackles. There were a few hawks and eagles in the area causing anxiety among the flock, and that nervousness could be detected in their chatter, which would reach a deafening volume when a bird of prey flew near the perched birds.
At times, a hawk would cause some of the birds to go silent and to flush a short distance to the other side of the tree as it glided low above the wary flock.
Soon, the birds began leaving the trees for the fields on the south side of the road passing right in front of me. I have read about enormous flocks of flying blackbirds like this one, described as “rivers of blackbirds” when they are on the move and that seems to fit quite well as thousands of birds flowed past me like a swollen river for 15 minutes landing in the nearby fields.
Behind me, coming from the West at the same time, was another huge river of blackbirds all converging in the same fields just to my right with a flow that lasted just as long as the other flock. At times, thousands of these birds would rise above the fields in a typical murmuration of swooping tight patterns, flying back and forth above the terrain before settling back to the ground.
The sounds coming from the wings of these birds as they took to the air sounded like tightly-wound rubber bands on millions of toy balsa wood airplanes being released at the same time. Barns, houses and trees would disappear from view as the murmuration crossed the landscape. A wall of black would cause vehicles coming toward me to slow and disappear until the birds passed.
This late-winter, late-afternoon observation of a such a huge flock of blackbirds is not unheard of, although sightings are usually of much smaller flocks. I am not certain of the exact number of birds witnessed that afternoon, but I say with confidence that I did see a concentration of common grackles and red-winged blackbirds that reached into the hundreds of thousands, perhaps a half million, a sight that will linger in my memory as one of natures great gifts.
