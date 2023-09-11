monarch
Buy Now

The monarch butterfly is feasting on a native field thistle flower in a wet prairie in Indiana. 

 Trevor Edmonson

September is the best time of year to enjoy monarch butterflies. In our region this is the time they are starting to congregate and move south before cold nights and frost set in.

Many of the butterflies you see are not local, however. They have already been traveling down from Canada and the Great Lakes region. The further north they were this summer, the sooner they need to turn southward for their migration journey to Mexico.

I will never not be in awe of the monarch migration as I credit this butterfly species for getting my conservation career started when I was in grade school. In fourth grade a couple of our teachers let us bring in monarch caterpillars to the classroom. Over a couple week period they turned into butterflies at which time we tagged them with a little numbered sticker that allowed scientists to track their migration route.

Reach Trevor Edmonson at trevoredmonson@gmail.com.

Recommended for you